Gov. Wolf urges motorists to avoid travel with worsening weather conditions

(WKBN) – Governor Tom Wolf is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel and encouraging employers to offer telework if possible as winter weather conditions are expected to worsen Monday.

“As this winter storm continues, the best plan of action is to stay home,” Wolf said. “If you are required to travel, have all the proper safety precautions in place and stay alert for rapidly changing conditions.”

Vehicle restrictions are currently in place on several Pennsylvania interstates that align with Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan , and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) anticipates that additional restrictions will be added as conditions warrant.

It is possible that a Tier 4 restriction could be enacted in the Harrisburg, Lehigh Valley and Pocono regions. Under a Tier 4 restriction, no commercial vehicles are permitted.

Motorists are encouraged to sign up for personalized alerts and find the latest restriction and travel information at www.511pa.com .

Strong wind and blowing/drifting snow are expected with this storm and reduced visibility is expected in some areas. Motorists always should be alert for sudden white-out conditions during the storm, virtually eliminating a driver’s visibility.

Motorists are reminded that roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

If you must travel, slow down and increase your following distance. Most collisions in snowy and icy conditions are the result of driving too fast for the conditions or following too closely.

Four-wheel drive may help with driving in the snow, but it does nothing to help with stopping, so leave plenty of room.

Drivers should prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.

Motorists should be extra cautious around operating snow-removal equipment. When encountering a plow truck, drivers should: