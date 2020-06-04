Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
1  of  2
Live Now
George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis Tracking severe weather in the Valley

Gov. Wolf to discuss Pennsylvania’s response to protests across the state

Pennsylvania

Wolf said his administration will implement a multi-pronged approach to reform

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf

Source: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

If you’re viewing this on the app, click here to watch the live stream.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss his administration’s response to protests across the state to condemn racism, oppression and injustice.

Wolf said his administration will implement a multi-pronged approach to reform after talking with community leaders and officials across Pennsylvania.

Thousands of people have gathered in cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to protest the death of George Floyd.

Locally, community members marched the streets of Hermitage on Sunday as part of area protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

You can watch Wolf’s briefing live at 4:15 p.m. in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award