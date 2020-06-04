Gov. Wolf to discuss Pennsylvania’s response to protests across the state

Wolf said his administration will implement a multi-pronged approach to reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss his administration’s response to protests across the state to condemn racism, oppression and injustice.

Wolf said his administration will implement a multi-pronged approach to reform after talking with community leaders and officials across Pennsylvania.

Thousands of people have gathered in cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to protest the death of George Floyd.

Locally, community members marched the streets of Hermitage on Sunday as part of area protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

