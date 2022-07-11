HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Voting precincts in Pennsylvania will now be required to print a certain number of ballots on Election Day.

House Bill 1614, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Warner (R-Fayette/Westmoreland) requires a voting precinct to print 50% of the necessary ballots needed based on the number of people registered to vote.

For a general election, precincts will need to print a ballot for every person registered to vote in that precinct.

Precincts can skip printing ballots for the number of people who requested an absentee or mail-in ballot.

The bill amends the Pennsylvania Election Code and will take effect in 60 days.

The law comes after reports of precincts running out of ballots after under-printing leading up to Election Day.

Pennsylvania’s next statewide election is Nov. 8, 2022, with races including Governor and U.S. Senator.