HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf’s office released a video message ahead of his eighth and final budget address.

The video shows the governor “reflecting on his experiences as the 47th Governor of Pennsylvania” and his “continued commitment to move Pennsylvania forward.”

Wolf’s office says the governor plans to make further investments to support families, learners, and the commonwealth’s workforce.

The governor’s address for the 2022-23 fiscal year comes amid a projected-record surplus in the commonwealth despite the expected economic downturns brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the budget surplus, there’s an estimated $2-2.8 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan available.

The governor’s budget address will be streamed live on abc27.com at 11:30 a.m. on February 8.