Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvania businesses, events and venues return to 100% capacity on Memorial Day

Pennsylvania businesses, events and venues return to 100% capacity in time for Memorial Day festivities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvanians can celebrate Memorial Day weekend without worrying about capacity limits.

Gov. Tom Wolf said business, events and venues can return to 100% capacity Monday, Memorial Day.

“We have made great strides throughout the commonwealth to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Wolf. “As we lift mitigation orders, it is important for eligible Pennsylvanians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting vaccinated is our best defense against this virus and ensuring individuals and their loved ones remain safe as we reopen Pennsylvania.”

As of May 29, 53% of Pennsylvanians have received full doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Gov. Wolf said the mask mandate will end for the state when 70% of its citizens are vaccinated, or by June 28, whichever comes first.

Pennsylvanians over the age of 12 are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine today.