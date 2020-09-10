Gov. Wolf orders flags to half-staff in remembrance of 9/11

All Pennsylvanians are welcome to take part in the half-staff tribute as well

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on the capitol building, as well as Commonwealth facilities across the state, to be lowered to half staff at sunrise on Friday.

It’s in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks and in honor of Patriot Day.

“On Patriot Day, we commemorate the lives lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001,” said Gov. Wolf. “May their bravery and sacrifice remind us to value our communities and the bonds between every American, and to seek ways to serve one another.”

Flags should fly at half-staff until sunset.

All Pennsylvanians are welcome to take part in the half-staff tribute as well.

