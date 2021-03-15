Gov. Wolf lifting more restrictions on restaurants, events

Restaurants may resume bar services and selling alcohol without the purchase of food

(WKBN) – Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that some targeted restrictions on restaurants and other businesses will be lifted on April 4.

The curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted and indoor dining capacity will be increased to 75% for self-certified restaurants.

Capacity for other businesses will also be increased 75% on April 4, including moving personal services facilities, gyms and entertainment facilities like casinos, theaters and malls.

The governor also announced revised maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor events. Indoor events will be allowed 25% maximum occupancy, while outdoor events will allowed 50% occupancy, regardless of venue size.

Maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.

“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”

The lifting of these restrictions comes as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and vaccination rates are climbing in the state.

Still, Wolf stresses that social distancing and mask-wearing are imperative.

“We’ve come so far and now is not the time to stop the safety measures we have in place to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” Wolf said. “Keep wearing a mask, social distancing, and, please, get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”