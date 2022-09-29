WILKES-BARE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Wilkes-Barre Thursday to spotlight his $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children.

According to officials, Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program which is set to benefit at least 221,000 families in Pennsylvania.

This state-level child care tax credit program benefits working families with children in daycare who already qualify for the federal program.

Pennsylvanians paying for child care services will be able to claim the credit when filing state taxes starting in 2023.

Families could be eligible for:

$180 (one child) or $360 (two or more children) for households earning above $43,000

$315 (one child) or $630 (two or more children) for households earning less than $43,000

In a statement Gov. Wolf said

Pennsylvania’s hard-working families deserve the chance to succeed. That’s why I created this child care tax credit program. With some money back in their pockets, they can work or go back to school while ensuring their children are thriving at a quality child care center.” Tom Wolf, Govenor of Pennsylvania

The state child care tax credit is for 30% of the federally approved expense.