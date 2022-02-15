HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — House Bill 2071 was signed in December 2021 by Governor Tom Wolf, creating the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, so it could serve as a one stop shop for all things broadband in the state.

“Broadband is as essential today as electricity and water. But there is a digital divide in Pennsylvania,” said Governor Tom Wolf as he celebrated the authority on Tuesday, Feb. 15. It will manage at least $100 million in federal aid during the rollout.

United States Senator Bob Casey says without reliable high-speed internet, kids can’t across the commonwealth can’t do their homework, and local business can’t compete.

“The formation of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, enacted into law by Gov. Wolf, is a critical step in Pennsylvania using the hundreds of millions of dollars coming to the commonwealth for broadband thanks to the infrastructure law. With access to high-speed internet, kids can keep up in school, small businesses can reach more customers and families can stay connected. This is an investment in our communities, our children and their future,” Senator Casey said.

Rural counties and communities outside of Pennsylvania’s biggest cities are especially vulnerable due to inaccessibility and affordability. According to the governor’s Office of Communications, “at least 500,000 Pennsylvanians are without broadband, this lack of access slows economic growth and limits opportunity.”

“While nearly every Pennsylvanian has likely experienced a dropped cell phone call or experienced frustration with an internet outage, our rural communities deal with this every day,” said Superintendent of Wyalusing Area School District Dr. Jason Bottiglieri, representing the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small School. “We cannot allow a child’s zip code to dictate their success.”

The 11-member board includes secretaries of the Pennsylvania Departments of Agriculture, Community and Economic Development, Education, General Services, and Budget; the executive director for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania; chairperson from the Pennsylvania Utilities Commission; and four legislative members.

