(WHTM) — Progress has been made at the State Capitol as Governor Josh Shapiro signed several major bipartisan bills, tying up the final loose ends for the delayed 2023-2024 budget.

Shapiro worked with legislative leaders from both parties to secure the bipartisan passage of major legislation that funds student mental health, environmental repairs in schools, 911 emergency dispatch, and a historic expansion of the Pennsylvania Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit Program.

A number of the bills passed were passed yesterday after days of negotiations that usually take place before the end of June, which is the end of the fiscal year.

Both Republicans and Democrats made concessions in the bills that were agreed upon.

When asked if he was frustrated by the delay in getting the budget wrapped, the Governor said he was proud that the leaders if the politically divided legislature overcame partisanship to finish important pieces of legislation.

“We have all worked effectively together and so I’m incredibly proud of the work that they’ve done that we’ve done and I’m very very hopeful and optimistic at we turn the page 2024” Shapiro said.

With loose ends now tied up on the 2023 budget, the House and Senate will turn their attention to the Governor’s 2024 budget address which happens in February.