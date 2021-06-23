GOP voting law bill clears PA House amid Wolf veto threat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Republican rewrite of election law is now in the hands of the state Senate after a tense debate in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

The bill that passed Tuesday would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives the auditing procedures they have demanded.

It got out of the state House on a 110 to 91 vote Tuesday despite Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto threat.

It would change the registration deadline from 15 days to 30 days before an election. Mail-in ballots would have to be requested 15 days before the vote. Drop boxes for mail-in ballots would be limited to seven days before an election.