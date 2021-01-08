GOP Pennsylvania state senator at Capitol during attack urged to resign

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, attends a hearing of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee in Gettysburg, Pa. Several lawmakers from across the country who traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations rooted in the baseless conspiracy theory that Democrat Joe Biden stole the presidential election. Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano said he helped organize a bus ride to the demonstrations but left the U.S. Capitol area after the eruption of violence, which he called “unacceptable.” A Democratic colleague called for his resignation nonetheless. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

The senator said he didn't enter the Capitol or go beyond police lines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The top Democrat in the Pennsylvania Senate says a Republican colleague who was on the scene when a violent mob of fellow Donald Trump supporters commandeered the U.S. Capitol should resign.

Democratic Leader Jay Costa of Allegheny County said Thursday that Sen. Doug Mastriano’s words and actions since November encouraged a coup attempt and inspired the people behind it.

Mastriano, who lives in Franklin County, hasn’t returned multiple messages in the past two days, but said in a statement late Wednesday he didn’t enter the Capitol or go beyond police lines.