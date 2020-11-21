Pa. lawmakers send governor bill to limit COVID-19 lawsuits

It would make it more difficult to establish liability when someone is exposed to the coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Republican-backed proposal to make it harder to sue schools, health care provides and others over COVID-19 claims has been approved by the Pennsylvania Legislature.

The 104 to 98 state House vote puts the proposal before Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, whose office hasn’t said if he’ll sign or veto it.

All House Democrats were opposed, joined by five moderate Republicans.

It would make it more difficult to establish liability when someone is exposed to the coronavirus during a governor-declared disaster emergency.

Supporters say entities providing services to the public during the pandemic should not also face the prospect of expensive or even ruinous litigation.

Opponents say the bill would remove a valuable protection for the public.

