GOP governor candidate kicks off ‘Restore Freedom’ tour in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Jake Corman will launch his statewide “Restore Freedom” Listening Tour in his hometown as part of his campaign to become the next Pennsylvania governor.

The tour kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. at Axemann Brewery located at 2042 Acemann Road, Suite 125, Bellefonte. It will provide Corman with an opportunity to meet with Pennsylvania residents and business owners to learn more about the challenges they face, according to a press release.

Axemann Brewery is located at a former metal factory. It’s reported Corman secured funding for the brownfield site, helping to create jobs as part of the Titan Park redevelopment.

Corman stated he will fight for personal freedoms, education, job creation and safe communities.

He was elected to the Senate of Pennsylvania in 1998 and represents the 34th Senatorial District that includes all of Centre, Mifflin and Juniata Counties as well as part of Huntingdon County, according to his website.

In 2020, he was elected to serve as President Pro Tempore of the state Senate, where he presides over the Senate floor when the Lt. Governor is unavailable and fills the position of Lt. Governor if the office becomes vacant.

For more information on Corman, head to his website.