Girl, 4, critically injured in fall from 2nd-floor window

Police say the girl had arm and leg injuries and a possible head injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say a 4-year-old girl was critically injured in a fall from a second-story window in north Philadelphia.

A police spokesman says the girl was playing in the back bedroom in the home when she climbed onto the windowsill of an open window and fell at about 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the girl had arm and leg injuries and a possible head injury. She was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and placed in critical condition.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

08/11/19 10:22:04 (GMT -4:00)