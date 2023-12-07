HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Attorney General Michelle Henry is warning Pennsylvanians to be aware of scammers targeting holiday shoppers or anyone who purchases gift cards.

Referred to as “card draining,” the scam involves bad actors stealing account numbers and associated PINs from unpurchased gift cards. Once those cards are purchased, the scammer immediately uses the numbers to make purchases, leaving the buyer with a worthless gift card

The scam has reportedly been used over 100 times at an eastern Pennsylvania grocery store and is happening elsewhere in the state and country, including Ohio.

Attorney General Henry urges residents to look closely at the cards they purchase and to hold on to gift card receipts.

“The holidays present additional opportunities for scammers to deceive and steal from consumers who choose gift cards as presents for loved ones,” she said.

The AG’s office provides the following tips to help protect yourself from card draining: