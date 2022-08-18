WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WKBN) – Amusements parks in Pennsylvania are hiring for the Halloween season.

Kennywood and Idlewild are adding more than 350 workers for their Phantom Fall Fest and HallowBOO! at both parks.

The fests begin Sept. 24.

Workers 14 years old and up are needed and managers say they will work around school schedules and activities.

Job fairs are planned for the hiring. One will be held at Idlewild on Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at Kennywood, in the Parkside Cafe on Aug. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Applicants can apply online any time via the Kennywood and Idlewild websites.

The fests have something for everyone and every age group. At Idlewild’s HallowBOO! there will be trick or treating through Story Book Forest, meet and greets with Princess Lily and Daniel Tiger, mazes, live entertainment, a ghoulish dance party and more.

Phantom Fall Fest features haunted houses and scare zone along with your favorite rides roller coasters.