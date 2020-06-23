Gas prices jump in Pennsylvania as restrictions lessen, AAA reports

Closings and delays
Pennsylvania

AAA expects the region to see gas prices continue to increase in the weeks ahead

by: Bill Shannon

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, a gas pump reflecting current prices is seen in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, the Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for January. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is nine cents higher the week of June 21, at $2.440 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Weekly increases were minimal for the majority of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region, with the exception of Delaware (+10 cents), West Virginia (+9 cents) and Maryland (+5 cents).

For drivers filling up in the region, they can expect to find state averages fluctuating from a low of $1.92 in Virginia to a high of $2.36 in Pennsylvania.

Nearly one million barrels of gasoline were used from inventory in the region, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data for the week ending June 12. Regional gasoline stocks sit at 74.1 million barrels, and refinery utilization dipped just under 50%.

AAA expects the region to see gas prices continue to increase in the weeks ahead, especially as more Americans feel comfortable traveling.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average               $2.440
Average price during the week of June 15, 2020                                       $2.354
Average price during the week of June 24, 2019                                       $2.884


The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:      

$2.398      Altoona
$2.407      Beaver
$2.453      Bradford
$2.453      Brookville
$2.444      Butler
$2.451      Clarion
$2.437      Du Bois
$2.444      Erie
$2.433      Greensburg
$2.460      Indiana
$2.455      Jeannette
$2.447      Kittanning
$2.451      Latrobe
$2.451      Meadville
$2.491      Mercer
$2.392      New Castle
$2.434      New Kensington
$2.454      Oil City
$2.422      Pittsburgh
$2.434      Sharon
$2.430      Uniontown
$2.461      Warren
$2.419      Washington

On the National Front:

This week, 30 states only saw an increase of a penny or two, causing the national average to push more expensive by three cents to $2.13 since last Monday. The national rise in gasoline prices has slowed, which can be partly tied to decreasing demand. Measuring at 7.87 million b/d, gasoline demand saw a small week-over-week decline and continues to be significantly lower (21%) compared to this week last year.

Today’s national average is 19 cents more expensive than a month ago, but remains significantly cheaper – 53 cents – than a year ago.

