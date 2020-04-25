Pa. garden centers, growers struggle in planting-season shutdown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With outdoor planting season in full swing for much of Pennsylvania, many garden centers and the farms that supply their vegetable seedlings and flowers are buckling under Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders to tens of thousands of businesses to shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Garden centers that remain shuttered under Wolf’s statewide March 19 order say they’re losing out during a crucial eight-week stretch.
On Friday, Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 reported death toll rose by 71 to 1,492, with about 1,600 additional people testing positive for the virus that causes the disease.
Meanwhile, hundreds more state-owned liquor stores will open for curbside pickup starting Monday.