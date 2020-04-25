Pa. garden centers, growers struggle in planting-season shutdown

Empty tables for garden plants are under the framework for a greenhouse, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Cranberry Township. Some garden centers remain shuttered under Wolf’s statewide March 19 order for “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close. Nurseries and greenhouses are allowed to remain open and selling, while garden center owners complain that big-box stores, farming supply stores or competitors that sell farm supplies, building materials or other qualifying goods can stay open and sell gardening supplies. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Garden centers shuttered by the stay-at-home order say they're losing out during a crucial time for business

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With outdoor planting season in full swing for much of Pennsylvania, many garden centers and the farms that supply their vegetable seedlings and flowers are buckling under Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders to tens of thousands of businesses to shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Garden centers that remain shuttered under Wolf’s statewide March 19 order say they’re losing out during a crucial eight-week stretch.

On Friday, Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 reported death toll rose by 71 to 1,492, with about 1,600 additional people testing positive for the virus that causes the disease.

Meanwhile, hundreds more state-owned liquor stores will open for curbside pickup starting Monday.