(WKBN) – The number of Pennsylvanians worried about getting hooked on gambling is growing.

The state has just signed up the 20,000th person who wants to be excluded from gambling.

Twelve-thousand men and 7,000 women are on the list. They range from 21 to 102 years old.

Over 4,000, or 20%, have chosen a lifetime ban. There are bans that last one year or five years.

The casino self-exclusion program has been around since 2006. Casinos must refuse their wagers, but if they sneak through and place a bet, it could lead to criminal charges and having any winnings confiscated.

For more information on available treatment services, including state-funded one-on-one counseling services and Gamblers Anonymous schedules, visit the OCPG’s website, or call 1-800-GAMBLER, text 800GAM. You can also use an online chat.