Funerals Saturday for 4 Erie children killed in daycare fire

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Residents of a Pennsylvania city will gather Saturday to mourn and remember four of the five children who died when fire swept through a childcare center.

Funerals for 8-year-old La’Myhia Jones, 6-year-old Luther Jones Jr., 4-year-old Ava Jones and 9-month-old Jaydan Augustyniak will take place at Erie’s Bayfront Convention Center, with visitation before a noontime service.

The funeral for 2-year-old Dalvin Pacley will be held Monday.

Fire officials suspect last Sunday’s blaze was accidental and possibly electrical. Extension cords and other wiring have been sent for examination.

An adult and two adolescent boys were able to escape the fire.

Three of the victims were the children of a volunteer firefighter, Luther Jones. Their mother, Shevona Overton, is also the mother of Jaydan.

