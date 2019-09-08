Funeral held for kidnapped Pa. toddler found dead

A funeral was held in Indiana County on Saturday

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (CNN) – Loved ones and friends said their goodbyes to Nalani Johnson, the toddler who was found dead after allegedly being kidnapped.

A funeral was held in Indiana County on Saturday.

The woman charged in her kidnapping was said to be romantically involved with the child’s father.

Investigators captured Sharena Nancy driving through two virtual checkpoints and stopping at a convenience store in Murrysville.

The FBI also tracked her phone to the location where searchers ultimately found the toddler.

Friends are heartbroken.

“We can’t believe she’s gone. A lot of people are just in a daze, like ‘Why did this happen? Why to her?'” said family friend Valerie Hamer.

The coroner said there were no signs of trauma and that Nalani did not die from exposure.

The autopsy has been completed, but results are expected to be released in six to eight weeks.