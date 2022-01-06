HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Governor Tom Wolf announced the statewide launch of the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

The plan for the administration of the fund has been approved by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Applications will open to eligible Pennsylvania homeowners, beginning Feb. 1.

“The Homeowner Assistance Fund will prioritize individuals and families with the greatest need, as well as those who are socially disadvantaged. I am grateful that the U.S. Treasury has approved Pennsylvania’s plan, and we can start the new year by distributing this critical funding to homeowners,” said Gov. Wolf.

Pennsylvania was awarded more than $350 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowner Assistance Fund. The fund supports Pennsylvania homeowners whose household income is at or below 150% of the area median income that now must grapple with additional unforeseen financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds will provide eligible Pennsylvania homeowners with assistance to prevent and/or ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, displacement and utility disconnection.

To qualify for assistance, eligible Pennsylvania homeowners must have experienced a reduction of income or increase in living expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic after January 21, 2020 (including a hardship that began before January 21, 2020 but continued after that date). To see the full list of eligibility requirements, visit PAHAF’s website.

Available PAHAF assistance programs include mortgage reinstatement assistance, forward mortgage payment assistance, assistance related to housing property charges and utility payment assistance to avoid displacement. Funds will be distributed directly to mortgage lenders, servicers, utility providers and other authorized third parties, not to homeowners.

For more information, visit www.pahaf.org or call the PAHAF call center at 888-987-2423. The call center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.