From downtown to ghost town: Sharon business owners forced to shut their doors

On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf ordered all "non-life-sustaining" businesses across the state to close at 8 p.m.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Downtown Sharon became a ghost town after many small businesses were forced to shut their doors to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses across the state to close at 8 p.m.

Per the governor’s order, Glenn Siminick was forced to close his jewelry store, Golden Memories, Inc.

“This will end my business,” Simimick said. “This will kill me. I can’t be open. I have to sell something. I don’t get a paycheck from anybody unless I’m working.”

His shop isn’t the only one impacted by the shutdown. Many stores along East State Street have closed signs posted on their doors.

“I’ve never seen it quite this bad before. You know, I guess it’s something we’re going to have to get used to, gotta protect yourself,” said Eugene Turnbaugh from Sharon.

Even “The Winner,” a staple fashion store in downtown Sharon, is closed until further notice.

“They’re all my customers too with the businesses closed and everything, you know, it’s a big loss,” said Nick Fatimus, owner of Niko and Lou’s Coney Island restaurant.

Right now, Niko and Lou’s Coney Island restaurant can still serve carry-out orders, but since the state banned dining in, his business has been cut by about 70%.

“It’s devastating to me, to my employees. We’re all in the same boat, all the businesses,” Fatimus said.

“I guess it’s steps that need to be taken, but I hope it doesn’t last long because it’s going to hurt everybody in the Valley. It’s hurting everybody, everybody’s feeling the same effects of it,” said restaurant owner Ron Jones.