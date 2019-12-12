Former Pa. firefighter sentenced for setting 2 fires

The volunteer firefighter said he started the fires because he was bored

MUNHILL, Pa. (AP) – A former volunteer firefighter in Western Pennsylvania who told investigators he set two fires because he was bored is going to prison.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Ryan Laubham to 18 to 36 months behind bars and 7 years probation.

Laubham’s attorney had asked the court for house arrest so the 20-year-old could continue treatment and his education. However, the judge insisted on incarceration because the December 2018 fires in Munhill could have resulted in deaths.

Laubham had pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson and related charges.

