SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been found not guilty on DUI charges after a crash that occurred in March 2022 in Scranton.

Judge Vito Geroulo confirmed to Eyewitness News that Kane was found not guilty of drunk driving charges Monday.

Scranton police charged Kane with DUI after a two-car crash in Scranton near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just before 7 p.m. on March 12.

Kane was released from prison back in July 2019 after serving eight months in prison. She was convicted of perjury and other charges for leaking secret grand jury information and then lying to cover it up.

Eyewitness News reached out to Kane’s attorney Jason Mattiloli for a comment and is awaiting a response.