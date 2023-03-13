CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee at a gas station in Cameron County is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the business.

The former manager at Fuel On on West 4th Street, Jamie Schatz, 40, allegedly stole $80,237 from the store between July 2022 and January off this year, Emporium police said in a criminal complaint.

As a manager, Schatz was in charge of depositing money every week into the lottery machines, police said. There were 17 times that Schatz did not report the deposits.

The company’s accounting department reported the missing deposits in January, which led to the owner confronting Schatz. She first denied taking the money, but then admitted and offered to pay it back.

Schatz sent an email to the owner email breaking down her purchases. She allegedly used the stolen funds to help pay off an electric bill and her vehicle. She also claimed she used roughly $10,000 at a casino among other purchases, the complaint shows.

Schatz also pleaded to keep her job, telling the owner she can’t pay back the money if she was fired — ultimately asking the owner to not press charges, the complaint shows.

Schatz faces numerous felony charges such as theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft my failing to make required disposition of funds and knowledge that property is proceeds of illegal act.

Schatz was lodged in McKean County Jail unable to post bail of $80,237, the exact dollar amount she is accused of embezzling.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.