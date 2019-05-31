Former Grove City resident sentenced to prison for producing child pornography

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A former Grove City resident was sentenced to prison in federal court on Friday, charged with producing child pornography.

Mathew Switzer, 33, was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison, plus 20 years of supervised release.

Switzer was convicted of producing photos depicting sexual exploitation of a four-year-old girl. According to officials, the photos were later found by the victim’s mother.

Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI retrieved the photos from Switzer’s Gmail account.

Switzer is also charged with sexually assaulting another minor.