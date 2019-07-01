Former Central Pa. fire chief faces sex assault charges

Police say the assaults happened several times last summer

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CNN Newsource) – A former fire chief in Pennsylvania is facing several charges, accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in Coal Township.

Police say it happened four times last summer at a motorcycle club and at the Strong Volunteer Fire Company in Mount Carmel Township where mains served as the fire chief.

Court papers show the girl told him to stop each time.

The 42-year-old suspect served as a fire chief in the area in the past.

If convicted, he could spend up to 20 years behind bars.