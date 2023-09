HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will be stopping in the Midstate.

The Florida Governor is holding a fundraising event in Harrisburg on Tuesday, which is according to his campaign staff.

DeSantis is largely viewed as Donald Trump’s biggest rival in the race for the White House, but the most recent poll from Emmerson College shows Trump still leads DeSantis by about 40 points among likely voters.