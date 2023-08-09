FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Five people are dead from a crash that has shut down I-81N in Greene Township, Franklin County, according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

According to PennDOT, a large bus/RV left the southbound lane, crashed through a median barrier, and struck a tractor-trailer around 8:53 p.m. Images shared on social media show an Old Dominion tandem tractor-trailer heavily damaged in the accident.

A PennDOT spokesperson says northbound on I-81 is closed between Exit 16 and Exit 20 and will remain closed for an extended period of time.

Photo of the deadly I-81 crash in Franklin County, photo via Scanner 02 Fire Photography

Details are currently limited, abc27 News has a team headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

The crash comes two days after a charter bus crash in Dauphin County killed three people and injured dozens more.