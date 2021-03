The new device works like a circuit breaker in your house

(WKBN) – FirstEnergy is making upgrades in Pennsylvania that will limit the number and duration of power outages.

Crews are installing new equipment and technology at substations and along power lines in several counties, including Mercer and Lawrence.

The new device works like a circuit breaker in your house.

It can detect when there is trouble and will isolate the outage, limiting the number of affected customers.

Work should be completed by August.