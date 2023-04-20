HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time ever, Pennsylvania has pulled in more than half a billion dollars in gaming revenue, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) announced.

The combined total revenue from all forms of gaming and fantasy contests during March was 11.35% higher than in March 2022, totaling $515,278,831.

The PGCB also noted that this monthly revenue number exceeded the half-billion mark for the first time since legalized gambling began in 2006.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the PGCB include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). There’s also a large debate in the commonwealth about regulating PA Skills Games throughout the state.

The PGCB broke down the revenue by game type:

March Revenue by Game Type

Type of Gaming Revenue March 2023 March 2022 % Change Retail Slots Revenue $225,408,088 $214,721,028 4.98% iGaming Slot Revenue $104,827,884 $79,196,510 32.36% Retail Tables Revenue $85,880,299 $94,280,351 -8.91% Sports Wagering Revenue $50,645,259 $30,400,581 66.59% iGaming Tables Revenue $40,471,434 $35,681,701 13.42% Video Gaming Terminals Revenue $3,757,506 $3,829,287 -1.87% iGaming Poker Revenue $2,889,710 $3,240,197 -10.82% Fantasy Contests Revenue $1,398,651 $1,390,443 0.59% Total Gaming Revenue $515,278,831 $462,740,098 11.35%

For more details on the year-over-year revenue, including a breakdown of casinos in Pennsylvania and betting apps, you can click here for the full PGCB report.