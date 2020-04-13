Firefighters find body inside burning vehicle in Erie

No other injuries were reported in the blaze

ERIE, Pennsylvania (AP) – Firefighters who extinguished a car fire at an abandoned gas station found a body in the vehicle.

Erie police say the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The burning vehicle was next to a building and among several vehicles parked between the gas station and an auto body shop, but the fire didn’t spread to any other structures or vehicles.

The body was found shortly after the fire was extinguished, authorities said. The body has not yet been identified, and the circumstances of how the person ended up in the vehicle remain unknown.

No other injuries were reported in the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

