Firefighter loses 3 children in Erie daycare fire

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN, and The Associated Press) – Media outlets in Erie County are reporting that a firefighter for Lawrence Park Volunteer Fire Department lost three children in a massive fire at a daycare in Erie Sunday.

The Lawrence Park Fire Chief said, “We are grieving deeply as this has affected one of our members. We are asking for your support, prayers, and privacy during this time of sorrow.

Organizationally and individually, we are heartbroken by the recent tragic fire in the City of Erie. We are grieving… Posted by Lawrence Park Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, August 11, 2019

Five children died early Sunday morning at a home daycare at 1248 West 11th St. The children are between the ages of 8 months and 7 years old.

Fire officials say two teenagers jumped off the roof of the Harris Family Daycare and managed to escape the fire. One adult also escaped and was taken to UPMC hospital.

Fire Chief Guy Santone said the house had one working smoke detector and it was found in the attic.

Fire inspectors said there were many items plugged into extension cords that were underneath the couch.

“One thing we are going to be looking at tomorrow is why a daycare had only one working smoke detector and it was in the attic,” Santone said.