Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In Crawford County, a fire has done major damage to the Blue Streak Roller coaster at Conneaut Lake Park.

According to reports from the scene, the coaster appears to be in the process of being dismantled and the wood sections are being burnt in a pile.

Witnesses from the scene also said that they saw fire departments around the area.

Other witnesses said that they were alerted to the scene after seeing smoke come from the general area in the early evening.

According to reports, there has been no reporting that the owner of CLP, Keldon Holdings was going to dismantle the coaster and burn the wood. It is highly suspect that they would burn the coaster near anything that could catch on fire.

All summer long fans of Conneaut Lake Park have wondered about the future of the historic and world famous coaster.

The new owner said that he would do engineering studies to determine if the coaster was worth fixing.

In recent years Conneaut Lake Park has had two major fires as the famous Dreamland Ballroom was destroyed by an arsonist, and the Waterfront Beach Club was destroyed by a mysterious fire.

We currently have a crew at the scene. At this time the fire is out, but fire crews remain on scene at this time.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.