Fire officials: 12 injured in Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Fire officials say 12 people, including children, were injured trying to escape a house fire in Philadelphia. Two are reported in critical condition.

The fire broke out early Tuesday in a three-story home in the city’s Logan section.

Authorities say some of the people were injured jumping from windows. Others suffered from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters are trying to determine what caused the blaze.

06/25/19 09:32:17 (GMT -4:00)