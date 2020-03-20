Fire near Pittsburgh leaves woman dead, 2 other people hospitalized

Breaking News
The fire at the two-story home in Greenfield was reported early Friday

GREENFIELD, Pa. (AP) – A fast-moving fire roared through a western Pennsylvania duplex, leaving a woman dead and two other people hospitalized.

The fire at the two-story home in Greenfield was reported early Friday.

Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the upper part of the home and battled the blaze for about 90 minutes before it was brought under control.

A woman found unresponsive in the home was pronounced dead at the scene, but her name was not released.

Another woman and a man were able to escape the fire and were being treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries that were considered serious.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

