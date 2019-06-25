Fire escape balcony collapse critically injures 2 men

Police say the victims were on the third-floor balcony

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say the collapse of a fire escape balcony at a west Philadelphia apartment complex sent two men to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the victims were on the third-floor rear balcony when it collapsed shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 36-year-old man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in extremely critical condition with head trauma. A 31-year-old man was listed as critic al at the same hospital with trauma to the left side of his body.

No information was immediately available about the cause of the collapse.

06/25/19 12:16:14 (GMT -4:00)