Fire claims lives of woman, 70, and 7-month-old boy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a fire in a northwest Philadelphia home claimed the lives of a woman and a 7-month-old boy over the weekend.

Police said the blaze in the West Mount Airy neighborhood was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a 70-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside a bathroom and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 7-month-old boy transported to a hospital was pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

A fire official says a neighbor caught another child after urging him to jump to safety.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.