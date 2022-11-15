WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman arrived in Washington D.C. and appeared with lawmakers on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Fetterman joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vermont Senator-elect Peter Welch at the U.S. Capitol. Known for wearing Carhartt sweatshirts and shorts at campaign events, Fetterman noticeably arrived wearing a suit.

Fetterman declared victory less than a week ago during the early hours of Nov. 9 after his projected victory over Republican Mehmet Oz.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Fetterman received more than 51% of the vote with more than 2.7 million votes to Oz’s 45.5% and less than 2.5 million. An official count of the race will be announced later this year.

Fetterman’s victory gives Pennsylvania two Democrat U.S. Senators for just the third time since 1914 with Fetterman joining Senator Bob Casey Jr.

Senator-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa., whose victory helped give Democrats the majority, walks past the Senate before meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen.-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, welcomes Senator-elect Peter Welch, D-Vt., left, and Senator-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa., whose victories helped give Democrats the majority in the next Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, welcomes Senator-elect Peter Welch, D-Vt., left, and Senator-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa., whose victories helped give Democrats the majority in the next Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

US Senator-elect John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, walks in the US Capitol in Washington, DC on November 15, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US Senator-elect John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, walks in the US Capitol in Washington, DC on November 15, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US Senator-elect John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, walks in the US Capitol in Washington, DC on November 15, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, meets with Democratic senators-elect John Fetterman (R), of Pennsylvania, and Peter Welch (L), of Vermont, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on November 15, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Fetterman’s victory came nearly six months after he suffered a stroke that left him recovering from auditory processing issues. He received a pacemaker and defibrillator prior to being released from the hospital in May.

In a June letter from Fetterman’s doctor, Ramesh R. Chandra, MD, FAAC, the prognosis for Fetterman was that “if he takes his medications, eats healthy, and exercises, he’ll be fine.”

Fetterman made his candidacy for the Democratic nomination official in February 2021. He previously served as mayor of Braddock from 2005 to 2019 after graduating from Harvard University with a master’s in Public Policy. He joined AmeriCorps and started a GED program in Braddock.

Fetterman previously ran for Senate in 2016, losing in the primary, and was elected Lieutenant Governor in 2018. As Lieutenant Governor Fetterman served as chair of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons and pushed to legalize marijuana.

Fetterman received high-profile endorsements during the race, including from Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama and former television host Oprah Winfrey.

Fetterman will be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s next U.S. Senator in January 2023.