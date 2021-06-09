Feds: Pennsylvania man faked Trump family personas in fraud

In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged with creating fake online identities for ex-President Donald Trump’s brother and son to dupe hundreds of people nationwide into donating to his phony political organization.

Joshua Hall was arrested Tuesday. The 22-year-old Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania resident was released on $25,000 bail after appearing in Harrisburg federal court.

Charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft were lodged against him after prosecutors said he spent contributions on personal expenses.

A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyer.

Prosecutors say he impersonated Trump’s brother, Robert. After Robert Trump died in August, he moved to Barron Trump.