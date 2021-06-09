Feds: Pennsylvania man faked Trump family personas in fraud

Pennsylvania

by: Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington. The president's legal entanglements are likely to intensify when leaves the White House in January 2021 and loses immunity from prosecution.

In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged with creating fake online identities for ex-President Donald Trump’s brother and son to dupe hundreds of people nationwide into donating to his phony political organization.

Joshua Hall was arrested Tuesday. The 22-year-old Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania resident was released on $25,000 bail after appearing in Harrisburg federal court.

Charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft were lodged against him after prosecutors said he spent contributions on personal expenses.

A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyer.

Prosecutors say he impersonated Trump’s brother, Robert. After Robert Trump died in August, he moved to Barron Trump.

