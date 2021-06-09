Feds: Pennsylvania man faked Trump family personas in fraud

NEW YORK (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged with creating fake online identities for ex-President Donald Trump’s brother and son to dupe hundreds of people nationwide into donating to his phony political organization.
Joshua Hall was arrested Tuesday. The 22-year-old Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania resident was released on $25,000 bail after appearing in Harrisburg federal court.
Charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft were lodged against him after prosecutors said he spent contributions on personal expenses.
A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyer.
Prosecutors say he impersonated Trump’s brother, Robert. After Robert Trump died in August, he moved to Barron Trump.