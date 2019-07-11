Feds: Hungarian man in U.S. illegally charged with ATM skimming

The money was taken from several ATMs in the Meadville and Erie area

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man who agents believe was in the country illegally was arrested on charges of identity theft and access device fraud.

According to court documents, Janos Vaczi, 48, placed a bank card skimming device on an ATM at the Marquette Savings Bank in Meadville on several occasions between May and June of this year.

Investigators say he gained access to 264 accounts and took over $50,000 in cash withdrawals from those accounts at other banks around the Erie and Meadville area.

FBI agents began following Vaczi and tracked him to a convenient store in Oakdale, Pa. where he was arrested.

When officers approached Vaczi, he handed them a driver’s license from Hungary.

Investigators said Vaczi entered the country illegally in March and was driving a rental vehicle during his heists of ATMs.