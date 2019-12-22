FedEx driver accused of throwing packages along a Mercer County road

The driver had marked that the packages had been delivered before he discarded them along the roadway

LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – On Saturday at approximately 3:30 p.m., a man in a FedEx uniform was seen throwing packages from a Penske truck into a ditch along Horvath Rd. in Lackawannock Township in Mercer County, according to a report.

When confronted by a witness, the driver said he would pick up the packages, but then drove off without them, a report said.

The FedEx packages were recovered, handed over to Pennsylvania State Police Mercer and have been returned to FedEx for delivery.

According to a report, canned tracking numbers associated with the packages showed that the driver had marked that the packages had been delivered to customers’ porches before he discarded them along the roadway.

The truck driver has been identified as a contracted FedEx driver. Charges are pending a final tally on the value of all the packages.