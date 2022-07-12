PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A federal jury found a truck driver from Chicago guilty of child sex charges on Monday.

Roderick King, 32, was found guilty of one count of sex trafficking a minor and two counts of production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

A report released by the U.S. Department of Justice said that evidence was presented established that King, a truck driver, paid the minor victim, who was 14 years-old when King first met her, hundreds of dollars in cash for sex on approximately 10 occasions, and produced two videos of his sexual exploitation of the girl.

The press release said that King used both Snapchat and Facebook accounts to communicate with the victim. Messages between King and the minor were presented at trial, showing that the man used the accounts to control, manipulate, and exploit the victim.

Chung said that in fall of 2020 the victim told police about the crimes that King committed against her. The press release states that the victim testified that she was motivated to report these crimes to police because “30-year-old men shouldn’t be having sex with little kids.”

King remains detained and his sentencing is pending.