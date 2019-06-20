FBI undercover investigation thwarts potential Pittsburgh terror attack

The ISIS supporter planned to bomb a church on Pittsburgh's north side, according to the Department of Justice

WASHINGTON (WKBN) – A Pittsburgh man was arrested Wednesday, charged with planning a terrorist attack against a church in the name of ISIS.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 21-year-old Mustafa Mousab Alowemer plotted to bomb a church on Pittsburgh’s north side through an explosive device in a backpack.

The department said his motive was to support ISIS and inspire other ISIS supporters in the U.S. He also wanted to “take revenge for our [ISIS] brothers in Nigeria.”

The FBI said Alowemer bought several things this month to make the bomb.

He also used social media and text messages, including himself pledging allegiance to ISIS’ leader, to communicate his plan to someone he thought was a fellow ISIS supporter, according to the Department of Justice.

They said Alowemer also gave bomb-making instructions to someone he thought was a fellow ISIS supporter but was actually an FBI employee.

He is charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS and two counts of distributing information relating to an explosive, destructive device or weapon of mass destruction.

According to the FBI, Alowemer was born in Syria and admitted to the U.S. as a refugee in August 2016.