FBI and Pa. police offer clue in hopes of finding missing 2-year-old girl

Police and the FBI are searching for a missing 2-year-old girl from the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Allegheny County Police are offering up a clue in hopes that the public can help them locate a missing 2-year-old girl.

Nalani Johnson was reported missing Aug. 31 at about 5:30 p.m. Police arrested Sharena Nancy in connection with the abduction. She is seen on surveillance video at a Sheetz store at 4701 Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa.

Nancy was arrested but the child was not located.

Police said when Nancy was stopped by Penn Hills police on Saturday following the abduction of Johnson, the car seat was not located in the vehicle. Investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for the missing car seat.

The seat is described as a black and gray Evenflo Maestro Sport Harness booster seat. The department is also asking anyone who may have personal knowledge of the kidnapper, Sharena Nancy, to contact detectives at 1-833-ALL TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

Nancy told police that she was directed by the child’s father to take the child and that the father had sold her for $10,000. Nancy claims the father asked her to drive the girl “20 minutes from a gas station in Monroeville along U.S. Route 22.”

Nancy then told police she eventually met with a person in a silver SUV with out-of-state plates and gave the girl to that person.

The father has denied this claim and said that he was in a car with Nancy and another person and when he got out of the vehicle, Nancy took off with the child.

AMBER ALERT: Penn Hills PD, Allegheny Co., is still searching for Nalani Johnson, 2; black hair, brown eyes; Abductor was found; vehicle was located on Rodi Rd, Penn Hills area. Call 911 or Penn Hills PD at 412-473-3705 with any information. pic.twitter.com/xlqLoh2Cn8 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 3, 2019

Police issued the following statement thanking the public for their help in the case.

Thank you to all of the members of the public who have submitted tips to the Tipline, and all the concerned citizens and first responders who have volunteered their time to assist in the search for Nalani. Additionally, thank you to the Johnson family for their cooperation and support during the investigation. Allegheny County Police Department

Police are asking anyone who observed a black Toyota Yaris known to be driven by Nancy to contact police via the tipline.

In a 20 minute conversation with Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, Nancy’s husband, Raihan Uddin, says his wife was working as a ride-share driver when she finished up her shift around 7 p.m. the night Johnson was taken.

He claims Nancy never said anything about a child being in the car (watch the video to see his interview).

According to Allegheny County police during this time, Nancy was driving a black Toyota Yaris with Pennsylvania plates KLW 3926 in the areas of Blairsville, New Alexandria, and Delmont in Westmoreland county. Police believe Nalani Johnson was in the car during this time.

Uddin says he is confused by the whole situation. Right now, he lives with the couple’s daughter in India while Nancy supports their family with her job in the Pittsburgh area.

According to Uddin, after Nancy was taken into custody, there were able to speak and she told him she didn’t take the child.

“One part of me believes that she can. Another part is like nothing’s been found. It has to be solved and you can’t make conclusions,” he said.