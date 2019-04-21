Fatal crash on wet road kills Pa. man, teenage girl

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

HOMER CITY, Pa. (AP) — State police say a Pennsylvania man and a teenage girl from West Virginia were killed in a crash on a wet western Pennsylvania road that also injured two other people.

Police in Indiana County say a westbound vehicle lost control on a wet roadway and crossed the center line on Route 286 in Center Township and hit two eastbound vehicles at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the crash killed a 17-year-old girl from Grafton, West Virginia, who was driving one of the eastbound cars, as well as her passenger, 67-year-old Williard Allshouse of Saltsburg.

Police said a 54-year-old driver of the westbound car was taken to a hospital for treatment of apparent minor injuries. A 45-year-old woman driving an eastbound car was also reported with moderate injuries.