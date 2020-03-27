Fast moving house fire kills 14-year-old girl and dog

Breaking News
It wasn’t clear if anyone else was in the home when the fire broke out, but no other injuries were reported

WEST DEER, Pa. (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a western Pennsylvania home, killing a 14-year old girl and her dog, authorities said.

Emergency responders went to the West Deer home around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters tried to enter the residence to reach the girl, but were forced back by the intense heat and flames before part of the home collapsed, authorities said.

The girl was identified as an eighth-grader in the Deer Lakes school district. Her name has not been released. It wasn’t clear if anyone else was in the home when the fire broke out, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

