Farrell High School teen places top 15 at Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA pageant

Pennsylvania

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – One Mercer County teen competed in the 2021 Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA pageant, coming up short of securing the crown.

19-year-old Nikyah Jefferson did place in the top 15. She also won the best evening gown performance and was named Miss Congeniality.

Jefferson, a graduate of Farrell High School, had been preparing for the pageant for a year now.

Yvonne Burke of Doylestown won the event.

